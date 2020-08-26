Like many, I have been watching the never-ending embarrassing media ads for U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon, sponsored by the Democratic National Committee and their out-of-state special interests.

From what I gather, I should be encouraged to vote for Gideon because she was able to get Republicans and Democrats to sit together in Augusta. Wow!

At the same time, I am asked to ignore Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ lengthy bipartisan record advocating for Maine small businesses, elderly, fishermen, health care and defense contractors. Susan Collins has never missed a vote and is a consistent supporter of Maine people and issues.

So, we should abandon our support for her during these difficult times for someone who has not been able to convince our governor of her same party to reconvene the Legislature and deal with pressing Maine issues? Really?

Let’s send Susan Collins back to Washington to represent us.

Roland Guerette

Topsham

