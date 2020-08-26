It’s great to be a senior living in Maine: good health, retired, family nearby, Social Security, investment money for backup and my faith.
All is well, except – what if I needed to be in a situation like a nursing home, with no family contact? How rapidly life could become pretty empty.
At least I would be able to keep up with the outside world, with television and phone, and I would still be able to participate in our wonderful democracy by voting. But wait! Is that disappearing? Would I be sure that I could safely vote in our upcoming presidential election?
My reason for this letter is to ask readers to think of folks who may be conflicted regarding their vote in the upcoming election. Should they take a chance on the mail, or should they risk COVID-19 exposure along with a long line at the polls?
Reach out to someone you know who could use your help with this voting dilemma. The answers will vary with the situation, but you’ll feel good providing help and also doing your part to help strengthen our democracy.
Doug Moreshead
Cumberland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Letter: Make well, not war
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Delay in face-covering implementation a danger at BIW; Vote McCreight
-
Business
The Wrap: Lost Kitchen opens, Vinland closes
-
Editorials
Our View: Under the right conditions, Maine high school athletes safe to take the field
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Help seniors to vote and stay healthy this election season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.