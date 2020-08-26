It’s great to be a senior living in Maine: good health, retired, family nearby, Social Security, investment money for backup and my faith.

All is well, except – what if I needed to be in a situation like a nursing home, with no family contact? How rapidly life could become pretty empty.

At least I would be able to keep up with the outside world, with television and phone, and I would still be able to participate in our wonderful democracy by voting. But wait! Is that disappearing? Would I be sure that I could safely vote in our upcoming presidential election?

My reason for this letter is to ask readers to think of folks who may be conflicted regarding their vote in the upcoming election. Should they take a chance on the mail, or should they risk COVID-19 exposure along with a long line at the polls?

Reach out to someone you know who could use your help with this voting dilemma. The answers will vary with the situation, but you’ll feel good providing help and also doing your part to help strengthen our democracy.

Doug Moreshead

Cumberland

