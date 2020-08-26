I find myself one among many of the victims of the recent move to slow down the U.S. Postal Service.
I have been in a very endangering situation in this time of COVID-19. My previous knee replacement was found to be infected earlier this year, before the lockdown. I was able to have my infected knee removed in order to be treated, and then I’ve been required to administer injection antibiotics at home on a daily schedule. I receive this medication in weekly packages by mail.
Last week, my time-critical, refrigerated medication got shunted off into the postal system and was two days late. My provider had to send two doses separately, by special courier. My provider reported that this had never happened in their company’s history, but that week, 10 shipments had been delayed in similar fashion and one of those did not make it to the destination in time.
I feel Maine is especially vulnerable, and now in my life I am especially vulnerable to threats to the USPS. I wrote an email to Sen. Susan Collins about this and received no response.
Why I bothered, I don’t know. She has defended almost all of this administration’s actions. But I find this particular (and not at all subtle) action against the USPS one of the most dangerous in a host of dangerous actions that is corrupting our government and life. This action endangered my health!
Dave Allender
Somerville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Letter: Make well, not war
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Delay in face-covering implementation a danger at BIW; Vote McCreight
-
Business
The Wrap: Lost Kitchen opens, Vinland closes
-
Editorials
Our View: Under the right conditions, Maine high school athletes safe to take the field
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Help seniors to vote and stay healthy this election season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.