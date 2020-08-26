ATLANTA — Ian Anderson dazzled in his big league debut, holding the Yankees hitless into the sixth inning and ending Gerrit Cole’s 20-game winning streak as the Atlanta Braves beat New York 5-1 Wednesday to open a doubleheader.

The Braves won the second game 2-1 asFreddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning off Chad Green.

The Yankees have lost five straight.

Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrated his return to the lineup by leading off with a 473-foot drive against Cole.

Anderson (1-0) gave a depleted Atlanta rotation a huge boost. The 22-year-old right-hander, the overall third pick in the 2016 draft, didn’t allow a hit until Luke Voit connected for his team-leading 11th homer with one out in the sixth.

That was the only hit Anderson allowed in six innings. He struck out six and walked two before Shane Greene closed in the seventh.

Dansby Swanson and Marcell Ozuna also homered off Cole (4-1), who suffered his first loss in the regular season since May 22, 2019, with Houston.

Cole was trying to become the first AL pitcher to win 21 straight regular-season decisions. The all-time record is 24 by Carl Hubbell, followed by Roy Face (22) and Cole, Roger Clemens, Jake Arrieta and Rube Marquard tied at 20.

Cole had been unbeaten in 28 consecutive regular-season starts – Clemens holds the mark with 30. Cole’s only loss in 15 months had come in the World Series opener last year with Houston against Washington.

WHITE SOX 10, PIRATES 3: Jose Abreu homered again, Dallas Keuchel followed Lucas Giolito’s no-hitter with six dominant innings, and Chicago pounded visiting Pittsburgh for its ninth win in 10 games.

Abreu’s 12th home run and seventh in five games, a two-run shot in the seventh, was Chicago’s fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jimenez slugged a three-run homer, Danny Mendick lined a two-run drive and Edwin Encarnacion added a solo shot for Chicago, which leads the AL with 60 home runs.

Yoan Moncada doubled twice and Luis Robert and Nomar Mazara had RBI.

Keuchel (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven in his third straight win. The veteran left-hander worked briskly in a quick turnaround on a warm afternoon after Giolito shut down Pittsburgh 4-0 in the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed year on Tuesday night.

NOTES

YANKEES-GIANTS: The New York Yankees acquired catcher Rob Brantly from the San Francisco Giants.

The Yankees paid only $1 for Brantly in the deal.

The 31-year-old Brantly, a career .228 hitter in six seasons, had no hits in three at-bats in his only game with the Giants this season. He also appeared in only one game in 2019, with Philadelphia.

Brantly provides catching depth for the Yankees and will report to the team’s alternate training site.

Brantley made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2013. He played for the Chicago White Sox in 2015 and 2017. He was with the Giants this spring as a non-roster invitee. He was designated for assignment on July 28 and assigned to the Giants’ alternate site on Aug. 1.

