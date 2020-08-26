SOUTH PORTLAND – Phyllis “Filicia” Worthing, 99, of South Portland passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Filicia was born in Portland on June 9, 1921, the daughter of Walter G. and Mary-Alice (O’Neal) Dahms. She was the last of her 13 siblings to pass.

She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Arnold Worthing, Sr.; daughter Diane Cosgrove and son Arnold Worthing, Jr. Filicia is survived by her son David Worthing of South Portland, son Alan Worthing and his wife Donna of Scottsdale, Ariz.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Filicia was a part of the Greatest Generation and will be sorely missed by her family.

Graveside services will be private. A gathering celebrating Filicia’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous