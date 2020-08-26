Genesta Louise Pouliot 1934 – 2020 BATH – Genesta Louise Pouliot 86, died peacefully August 22, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital. Genesta was born in Bath, June 28, 1934 to Edward and Emma (Gauvin) Vigue. She attended Bath schools and graduated from Morse High School. She married Roland Joseph Pouliot August 28, 1954 and raised five children residing at 40 South St. in Bath for 60 years. In 2014, Genesta moved to Fernandina Beach, Fla. to reside with her son, Marc for two years. From 2016 until present she was a resident of Plant Memorial Home in Bath where she co-resided with her sister, Barbara. She was selflessly devoted to her family. She nurtured her children, instilling a positive and caring attitude to live life with love and generosity. As her family and friends grew with marriages, births and relocations, she equally bestowed her love to everyone. She was an active lifelong member of St Mary’s Church in Bath and practiced her faith daily. She participated in her community by acting as an election clerk and fundraising organizer for various charities. She was a housewife until her husband died and then worked as a clerk/typist for Jessie Albert Memorial Clinic and BIW’s Material Dept. She enjoyed gardening and interacting with University of Maine Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners to expand and improve her vegetable, rose and flower gardens. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and using her knitting and baking skills to make items for others. Genesta was predeceased by her parents; husband; and siblings, Martin Vigue, David Dexter Vigue and Barbara Burns. She is survived by her beloved sister, Gabrielle Lewis of Lexington, Va. She will be tremendously missed by her surviving children, Michele O’Neal of Bath, David Pouliot and wife Irene of Tampa, Fla., Marc Pouliot of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Denise Kahn and husband Phil of Paso Robles, Calif. and Matthew Pouliot and wife Tracy of Gorham. Genesta’s numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and grandchildren deeply feel the loss of her love. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a mass of Christian burial on Friday August 28 at 1 p.m. at St Mary’s Church in Bath. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. In accordance with CDC guidelines for Covid-19, attendees are requested to wear a mask and social distance. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com. In honor of her generous spirit and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Genesta’s memory to St Mary’s Church 144 Lincoln St. Bath, ME 04530

