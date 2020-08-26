Arrests

8/17 at 12:13 p.m. Ashley D. Aaskov, 27, of Windham, was arrested on Southborough Drive by Officer Travis Hon on a warrant.

8/18 at 11:17 a.m. Steven Edward Lemmerman, 56, of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Tanner Mann on a warrant and on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

8/21 at 11:52 a.m. Nadira Nyasia Thomas, 23, of Westbrook, was arrested on Payne Road by Sgt. Thomas Chard on charges of aggravated trafficking of fentanyl and violation of probation or parole.

8/21 at 11:31 p.m. A 16-year-old boy, of South Portland, was arrested on the corner of U.S. Route 1 and Willowdale Road by Officer Ian Theriault on charges of theft by receiving stolen property, operating without a license and misuse of identification.

8/23 at 1:24 p.m. Christopher Corey Randall, 28, of Westbrook, was arrested on Cummings Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on charges of violating conditions of release and violating a protective order.

Summonses

8/17 at 4:26 p.m. Anna L. Ragon, 37, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/18 at 5:24 a.m. Eric C. Gould, 35, of Buxton, was issued a summons at Gorham and Mussey roads by Officer Christopher Gerossie on a charge of operating after suspension with a prior suspension.

8/19 at 12:01 p.m. Christopher M. Coombs, 26, of Sanford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Lt. Timothy Barker on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/19 at 2:10 p.m. Howard J. Hackett, 44, of Limington, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Det. Robert Pellerin on a charge of shoplifting.

8/20 at 4:04 p.m. Santos Ayala Munoz, 51, of Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

8/21 at 10:27 p.m. Yeshua-Selaa H. Belanger, 38, of Portland, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of unlawful possession of drugs.

8/22 at 1:44 a.m. Hannah Rose Musgrove, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons at Gorham Road and Pine Oak Drive by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

8/23 at 5:05 p.m. Brian Joseph Marcoullier, 24, of Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Route 701 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

Fire calls

8/17 at 5:05 p.m. Marine water rescue off Temple Avenue.

8/17 at 5:22 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/17 at 6:59 p.m. Fuel leak on Gallery Boulevard.

8/18 at 5:15 a.m. Odor investigation on Gristmill Lane.

8/18 at 8:10 a.m. Structure fire on Earles Way.

8/18 at 11:14 a.m. Unknown alarm sounding at East Grand Avenue and Beach Street.

8/18 at 12:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Science Park Road.

8/18 at 12:53 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/18 at 3:43 p.m. Odor investigation on Running Hill Road.

8/18 at 5:15 p.m. Gas leak on Colonial Drive.

8/18 at 6:55 p.m. Odor investigation on Hudson Avenue.

8/18 at 8:39 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/19 at 10:15 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/19 at 12:06 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

8/19 at 12:45 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/19 at 1:22 p.m. Alarm sounding on U.S. Route 1.

8/19 at 9:28 p.m. Vehicle fire at Pine Point Road and U.S. Route 1.

8/20 at 12:26 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/20 at 2:13 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/20 at 3:45 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/20 at 4:50 p.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

8/20 at 7:26 p.m. Furnace problem on Desfosses Avenue.

8/20 at 9:19 p.m. Assist Gorham.

8/20 at 9:32 p.m. Assist South Portland.

8/21 at 12:30 a.m. Odor investigation on Edgewater Road.

8/21 at 9:44 a.m. Outdoor odor investigation at Highland Avenue and Black Point Road.

8/21 at 11:19 a.m. Odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

8/21 at 11:35 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

8/21 at 1:42 p.m. Water flow problem on Whistler Landing.

8/21 at 5:11 p.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

8/21 at 5:30 p.m. Odor investigation on Tafley Road.

8/21 at 7:42 p.m. Fire alarm on Enterprise Drive.

8/21 at 11:24 p.m. Gas leak on Dunn Estates Drive.

8/22 at 8:35 p.m. Fire alarm on Pearl Street.

8/22 at 11:53 p.m. Assist Buxton.

8/23 at 5:03 a.m. Assist Buxton.

8/23 at 5:20 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/23 at 6:50 a.m. Assist Gorham.

8/23 at 8:56 a.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

8/23 at 12:06 p.m. Fire alarm on Lancaster Lane.

8/23 at 3:03 p.m. Fire alarm on Jocelyn Road.

8/23 at 3:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Spurwink Road.

8/23 at 4:41 p.m. Odor investigation on Holmes Road.

8/23 at 10:01 p.m. Fire alarm on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 46 calls from Aug. 17-23.

