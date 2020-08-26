Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  9/1  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  9/2  7 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

Thur.  9/3  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed.  9/2  7 p.m.  Town Council

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  8/31  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Tues.  9/1  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  9/2  7:30 p.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles