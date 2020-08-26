Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 9/1 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 9/2 7 p.m. Ordinance Committee
Thur. 9/3 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos/streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Wed. 9/2 7 p.m. Town Council
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 8/31 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee
Tues. 9/1 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 9/2 7:30 p.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee
