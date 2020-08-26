GOLF

Phil Mickelson closed with a 5-under 66 on Wednesday to win his PGA Tour Champions debut at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Missouri.

Mickelson finished the three-day event at 22 under, three shots ahead of Tim Petrovic. The wire-to-wire victory made Mickelson the 20th player to win on the 50-and-over-tour in his debut, not to mention gave him some much-needed confidence after a missed cut at The Northern Trust knocked him from the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

TENNIS

WESTERN & SOUTHERN OPEN: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev failed to close it out in the second set, and Roberto Bautista Agut rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory in New York that knocked yet another top player out of the tune-up tournament for the U.S. Open.

With the latest upset, top-ranked Novak Djokovic was the only player left with an ATP Masters 1000 title to his credit. Djokovic plays later Wednesday with a chance to advance and face Bautista Agut in the semifinals.

On the women’s side, fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka beat No. 12 Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, reaching the semifinals as the only Top 10 player left in the bracket. She’ll play No. 14 Elise Mertens, who beat 83rd-ranked Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3.

U.S. OPEN: Kei Nishikori, the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, said he tested negative for COVID-19 after having two positive tests but still decided to withdraw from the Grand Slam tournament that begins next week.

Nishikori wrote on his mobile app that he is ready to “slowly” return to practice – but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches.

INJURY: Juan Martin del Potro had surgery on his right knee, the third operation for the 2009 U.S. Open champion since getting injured two years ago.

He originally fractured his right kneecap at the Shanghai Masters in October 2018. After he returned from surgery, he slipped during a match at the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament in June 2019 and needed another procedure.

SOCCER

SPAIN: Barcelona hasn’t given up on Lionel Messi just yet.

A day after the Argentine great told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said its restructuring project still revolves around the player.

“We want to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history,” Ramon Planes, the club’s technical director, said. “We are not contemplating any departure on a contractual level because we want him to stay. We have to show a huge respect for Messi because he is the best player in the world.”

ENGLAND: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has filed an appeal against his conviction for assault and attempted bribery of a police officer and will get a retrial, the Premier League club said.

Maguire was handed a 21-month suspended sentence on Tuesday following his arrest after a brawl last week on the Greek island of Mykonos.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Lyon reached the final for the fifth straight time after Wendie Renard scored with a 67th-minute header to secure a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain at San Sebastion, Spain.

Lyon will seek its fifth consecutive title in Sunday’s final against Wolfsburg, which defeated Barcelona in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: North Carolina State’s season opener at Virginia Tech was postponed for two weeks until Sept. 26 because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases among Wolfpack athletes.

The delay comes two days after N.C. State paused all athletic activities. The school didn’t specify which programs were impacted when it announced a cluster of 27 positive cases tied to athletics.

