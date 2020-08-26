TOPSHAM — Marc Hagan, who spent 26 years with the Brunswick Police Department before retiring in 2016, will be the next police chief in neighboring Topsham, Town Manager Derek Scrapchansky announced Wednesday.

Hagan, Lisbon’s police chief the past four years, replaces Chris Lewis as Topsham’s chief. The Topsham resident will start in mid-September and his salary is still being worked out, Scrapchansky said. Hagan was among three out of nine applicants interviewed for the role by a panel of community leaders.

“We are excited to have Marc on our team,” Scrapchansky said in a statement. “Marc is a proven leader who brings a wealth of experience and focus on community policing. Topsham is fortunate to have a new Chief who has a clear passion for serving the citizens of Topsham and will lead the Topsham Police Department to the next level.”

Hagan started his career in Brunswick as an officer, rising through the ranks to the level of patrol commander.

