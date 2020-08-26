WATERVILLE — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff that began Tuesday afternoon with reports of gunfire along a stretch of College Avenue that was closed off by police responding to the incident.

Waterville police Chief Joseph Massey said on Wednesday afternoon that just before 4 a.m., James Croxford, 23, a transient, was found dead with a weapon next to him in the basement of a vacant office building at 8 Highwood St.

On Tuesday afternoon around 4:15, Waterville police received several 911 calls about gunshots being fired around 50 College Ave., Massey said. The supervisor on duty at the police department suspected that the callers may have had the wrong address, so officers were also sent to the area of 150 College Ave. Police converged on College Avenue and cordoned off a large area between Hazelwood Avenue and Highwood Street where the gunshots had reportedly been heard.

Officers heard shots coming from inside the vacant, brick office building at 8 Highwood St., Massey said. As they approached the building, Croxford broke out a window. Officers heard a shot and saw the barrel of a shotgun poking out of the window. They retreated and called for more units to set up the perimeter. At that time, officers did not know who the individual was in the building.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers heard two shots come from inside the building. Waterville police had already reached out to Maine State Police and requested their tactical unit.

At a media briefing Tuesday evening, Massey said that multiple agencies had responded and no injuries had been reported. The shooter was contained, but not in custody as of 9 p.m., when police began to use a loudspeaker to communicate with the person inside the brick building.

On Wednesday, Massey confirmed that Croxford was barricaded in the vacant building at 8 Highwood St. that the chief believed was once occupied by Mount St. Joseph Nursing Home.

The brick building has three floors and a basement, and police determined that the Maine State Police tactical team was not large enough to get into the immense building safely. Portland Police Department was called and dispatched its tactical unit to help out at the scene.

Police used a State Police drone and robot to try to look into the building and locate the individual. Negotiations were attempted throughout the night, but officers were not able to establish any communications with Croxford.



Lynn and Mitchell Berry’s home around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25, 2020, when shots started going off in their Waterville neighborhood.

Around 4 a.m., tactical units got inside the building and started clearing each floor. Croxford was located in the basement.

Police are waiting for the medical examiner’s office to confirm the cause of death. Massey would not confirm the cause of death on Wednesday. The incident is still under investigation.

Waterville police posted on Facebook around 5 a.m. Wednesday that the situation had been resolved and the area had been reopened to traffic, but did not indicate if the suspect was in custody. No motives have been established yet.

Massey added that about 50 officers were at the scene helping out. Around 25 nearby residents, most from the Home Place Inn, had been relocated for the evening as the situation unfolded. A home next to 8 Highwood St. was also struck by gunshots, but no injuries were reported.

Croxford was arrested last year on an aggravated assault charge, Massey said. Police also dealt with him a few weeks ago, but no charges were filed.

“No one was hurt,” Massey said. “No officers were hurt, and we are very pleased that no one else was injured. This is a very tragic, unfortunate incident.”

This story will be updated.

