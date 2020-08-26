Arrests
Aaron M. Landry, 41, of Standish, on Aug. 21 on a charge of violation of condition of release and violation of a protective order.
Noorhussein M. Ibrahim, 34, of Portland, on Aug. 22 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and obstructing government administration, on Brown Street.
Summonses
Cindy C. Espinoza, 32, of Portland, on Aug. 18 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.
Sylwia L. Petrus, 49, of Biddeford, on Aug. 21 on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Saco Street.
Ana E. Nettles, 46, of New Hampshire, on Aug. 22 on a charge of terrorizing and two counts of assault, on Larrabee Road.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Police Notes: July 3-5
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Utah high school students push back against parents’ anti-mask protests
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick Police Beat: Aug. 17-25
-
Mainely Media
Community News
-
American Journal
Westbrook Police Notes: Aug. 18-22