Louis G. Fournier, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Aug. 19 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Linda E. Scott-Davis, 72, of Windham, was arrested on Aug. 20 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Elyse Bayizere, 25, of Portland, was arrested on Aug. 21 on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

William L. Wheelock, 29, of Windham, was arrested on Aug. 21 on a charge of failure to appear.

Kathryn H. Seymour, 21, of Auburn, was arrested on Aug. 22 on a charge of obstructing government administration.

Hunter W. Coffin, 20, of Windham, was arrested on Aug. 23 on charges of speeding, failure to stop for officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Katherine M. Hutchins, 41, of Lewiston, was arrested on Aug. 23 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: