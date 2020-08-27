NEW HIRES

St. Mary’s Health System of Lewiston has named Jeffrey Hundman as its vice president of finance and chief financial officer, and Coleen Elias as chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Community Clinical Services, a Lewiston-based provider of health, pediatrics, dental, psychiatry and counseling services.

Prior to joining Covenant Health, Hundman was CFO with The Guthrie Clinic, a not-for-profit health system based in Sayre, Pennsylvania, where he was responsible for the accounting of several hospitals, health agencies and health services in Pennsylvania and New York. Hundman holds a master’s degree in business administration and a degree in accounting, finance and marketing from Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio.

Elias, who is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and holds a master’s degree in healthcare administration, joined St. Mary’s Health System in 2017 and has served in various leadership roles since December 2018, including as interim CEO and CFO since March.

Mid Coast–Parkview Health has named Dr. Christopher Bowe chief medical officer and vice president for medical administration. Bowe is responsible for the clinical supervision and quality of care provided by all providers across the Mid Coast–Parkview Health system, including Mid Coast Hospital, Mid Coast Medical Group, Mid Coast Senior Health, and CHANS Home Health & Hospice. For for the past five years, Bowe was chief medical officer at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, where he formerly worked as the chief of emergency medicine.

PROMOTIONS

New Hope for Women, a Rockland-based domestic violence resource center, has promoted Rebekah Shaw to system advocacy and outreach director after over a year as a community and legal advocate. Shaw will focus on connecting with survivors and helping others understand the dynamics of domestic violence as the center continues to provide support, including safety planning, obtaining shelter, and working with community resources to Midcoast residents. Shaw has previous experience as an advocate in Aroostook County.

HONORS

Roger A. Clement, a partner at Verrill law firm in Portland, was recognized as one of 500 leading U.S. bankruptcy and restructuring lawyers by Lawdragon, a law media company. Honorees were selected from across the country through submissions, journalistic research and editorial vetting from a board of attorney peers and clients. Clement focuses his practice on advising business enterprises and tax-exempt organizations involved in joint ventures, restructurings, bankruptcies, sale transactions and litigation. Clement, who is a fellow in the American College of Bankruptcy and has served as chair of the District of Maine Bankruptcy Rules Committee, previously has been recognized for his bankruptcy and restructuring practice by Best Lawyers, New England Super Lawyers, and Chambers USA.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

New Hope for Women added Jane McDonnell to its board of directors. McDonnell is currently president of Free Range Media LLC, where she advises nonprofit media organizations on long-term strategy, sustainability and scale, fundraising and revenue generation, managing change, digital/tech transformation, board development, cultural inclusion and diversity hiring. McDonnell currently serves as board co-chair of the national Student Press Law Center.

