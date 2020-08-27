SCARBOROUGH — More than 30 Maine businesses are receiving help from the federal government to launch rural renewable energy projects.
The grants are from the Rural Energy for America Program, which helps farmers and rural businesses develop renewable energy. The grants total nearly $1 million.
One is destined for TMDE Calibrations in Richmond. The company plans to purchase and install a solar array.
Another grant is going to Frith Farm in Scarborough, which also has plans for a solar array.
Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District said the grants support rural small businesses “while simultaneously transitioning our communities to cleaner energy sources.”
