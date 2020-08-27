Abbott Laboratories will more than double its Maine workforce to produce a new rapid, inexpensive COVID-19 test.

The Illinois-based company already employs 800 people at a lab and manufacturing plant in Scarborough and Westbrook. It aims to hire another 1,200 employees for the Westbrook plant to produce a new $5 rapid COVID-19 test that gives results within 15 minutes. The Food and Drug Administration this week granted emergency use authorization to produce the test.

Production will begin in September and ramp up to 50 million tests per month in October, company officials said. The current testing capacity in the U.S. is about 25 million monthly, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project, a website that tracks testing.

Abbott officials say getting the results within 15 minutes, as opposed to days, and the low cost of the test should rapidly expand testing in the United States. In the spring, Abbott launched another rapid COVID-19 test – also made in Scarborough – but the cost was $40 per test instead of $5 per test. Manufacturing production of the $40 test is also only about 10 percent of Abbott’s projected demand for the $5 test.

Dr. Michael Mina, a Harvard University epidemiologist, said in a series of tweets that the new Abbott test is “terrific news’ and gets the nation a big step closer to game-changing tests that can be purchased over-the-counter at a pharmacy and taken at home.

Mina said the tests are inexpensive, simple and don’t require other lab equipment, which means “it can be produced in the millions and can actually be used – without being limited or bottlenecked by the availability of (lab equipment).”

But Mina said the Abbott tests will not be over-the-counter and will still require a health care worker to administer a nasal swab, although less invasive than the nasal swabs that are currently in wide use.

“So this isn’t necessarily the test that is now going to open up frequent testing at the population level and induce herd effects until a vaccine comes along,” Mina said in a tweet. “But this a great start to get this type of test into use for evaluation to eventually get us where we need to be.”

Joseph Petrosino, professor of molecular virology and microbiology at the Baylor College of Medicine, said in a news release sent by Abbott that the “massive scale of this test will allow tens of millions of people to have access to rapid and reliable testing.” He said the tests will get “infectious people off the streets and into quarantine so they don’t spread the virus.”

