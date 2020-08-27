Arrests:

7/31 at 5:48 p.m. Malcolm Parham, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Cottage Road by Officer Richard Mearn on charges of theft by taking and violating conditions of release.

7/31 at 8:30 p.m. William Ogmundson, 43, of New London, N.H., was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ginger Ryll on a charge of criminal mischief.

7/31 at 9:31 p.m. Christopher John Bean, 50, a transient, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/31 at 9:31 p.m. Kevin F. Brennan, 54, a transient, was also arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/31 at 9:36 p.m. Reynold C. Theriault, 38, a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Sgt. Jake Hall on charges of unlawful trafficking of drugs, driving without a license and violating conditions of release.

7/31 at 10:10 p.m. Derrick Lamar Edwards, 41, of South Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Anthony Verville on charges of criminal trespass, offensive disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest.

8/1 at 12:34 a.m. Crystal A. Pomerleau, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Ezekiel Collins on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

8/3 at 2:27 a.m. Daniel M. Merrill, 21, of South Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to register a motor vehicle.

8/3 at 7:50 p.m. Shawn Fortin, 42, of South Portland, was arrested on Townhouse Drive by Officer Michael Armstrong on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and obstructing the reporting of a crime.

8/3 at 10:35 p.m. William Donald Horsman, 27, of Peaks Island, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

8/5 at 12:34 a.m. Daniel H. Forbes, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Clarks Pond Parkway by Officer Michael Armstrong on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

8/5 at 12:56 a.m. A 12-year-old South Portland boy was arrested on Wermuth Road by Officer Daniel Purinton on two counts of assault and a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

8/5 at 3:07 a.m. Anton Juan Velez, 40, of South Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/5 at 10:16 p.m. Melanie F. McInnis, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and driving without a license.

8/5 at 10:41 p.m. Zane Wyman, 35, of South Portland, was arrested on Evans Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident.

8/6 at 11:26 a.m. Justin Lynds, 33, a transient, was arrested on Waterman Drive by Officer Shane Stephenson on warrants.

8/6 at 6:38 p.m. Lisa Powers, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Market Street by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of theft by taking and violating conditions of release.

8/9 at 4:54 a.m. Shawn Fortin, 42, a transient, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Eric Young on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/10 at 7:22 p.m. Jeremy Green, 37, a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Jesse Peasley on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

8/11 at 12:13 p.m. Fazil Itsinzi, 28, of South Portland, was arrested on Casco Bay Bridge by officer Brian McCarthy on a warrant.

8/12 at 11:22 a.m. James Mullin, 30, a transient, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/14 at 1:17 a.m. Troy Thompson, 58, a transient, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Sgt. Kevin Theriault on warrants.

Summonses:

7/31 at 12:36 p.m. John Talbot, 70, of Portland, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of attaching false plates.

7/31 at 3:41 p.m. Lisa Powers, 54, a transient, was issued a summons on Market Street by Officer Richard Mearn on charges of criminal trespass and violating conditions of release.

7/31 at 8:41 p.m. Eric F. Whall, 27, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

7/31 at 9:36 p.m. Stephanie L. Pelletier, 28, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Sgt. Jake Hall on a charge of unlawful trafficking of drugs.

7/31 at 11:45 p.m. Ameerah A. Moore, 21, of Boston, was issued a summons on Cash Corner by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving without a license.

8/1 at 2:44 p.m. A 16-year-old Standish girl was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of theft by taking.

8/1 at 5:37 p.m. Alyx Bumpus, 19, of Buxton, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Michael Armstrong on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/3 at 12:04 a.m. Gary R. Crone, 61, of Freeport, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failure to register a motor vehicle.

8/5 at 3:36 p.m. Michael Pittman, 67, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

8/5 at 9:39 p.m. Lisa Powers, 54, a transient, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of criminal trespass and unlawful possession of inhalants.

8/6 at 8:26 p.m. Esther F. Hahn, 46, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of attaching false plates.

8/6 at 10:47 p.m. Mark A. Brown, 54, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving without a license.

8/7 at 12:34 a.m. Carter James Whitten, 19, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

8/8 at 11:47 a.m. A 17-year-old South Portland boy was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Chris Schofield on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

8/8 at 8:00 p.m. A 17-year-old Portland boy was issued a summons on Westbrook Street by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

8/9 at 8:14 a.m. Michael Coombs, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Irving Street by Officer Steven Connors on a charge of assault.

8/9 at 5:04 p.m. Armand A. Bolduc, 73, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of driving after habitual offender suspension and violating conditions of release.

8/10 at 10:06 a.m. Stanley C. Prophete 29, of Newport, was issued a summons on Anthoine Street by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

8/10 at 4:05 p.m. Jonah F. Evon, 20, of Pownal, was issued a summons on Highland Avenue by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of attaching false plates.

8/11 at 1:11 p.m. Jason Weed, 38, of Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle.

8/12 at 10:17 a.m. Brandy McFarland, 40, of Shapleigh, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

8/13 at 2:25 p.m. Robert T. White, 26, of Machias, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/13 at 11:43 p.m. Mariah Rose Gallant, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of criminal threatening.

8/14 at 4:57 p.m. John Nguyen, 26, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Lincoln Street by Sgt. Kevin Sager on charges of driving without a license and attaching false plates.

Fire calls:

8/18 at 1:02 a.m. False fire alarm on Albany Street.

8/18 at 1:42 a.m. Other service call on Heather Road.

8/18 at 11:03 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Broadway.

8/18 at 6:33 p.m. False fire alarm on Gorham Road.

8/18 at 7:36 p.m. False fire alarm on Landry Circle.

8/19 at 9:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 703.

8/19 at 9:54 a.m. False fire alarm on Cumberland Road.

8/19 at 10:02 a.m. Animal rescue on Highland Avenue.

8/19 at 10:12 a.m. Cover assignment on Pillsbury Street.

8/19 at 10:12 a.m. Cover assignment on Union Street.

8/19 at 11:24 a.m. Remove victim(s) from stalled elevator on Sable Oaks Drive.

8/19 at 1:57 p.m. False fire alarm on Westbrook Street.

8/19 at 5:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with pedestrian on Townhouse Drive.

8/19 at 9:47 p.m. False fire alarm on Casco Bay Bridge.

8/20 at 2:09 p.m. False fire alarm on Darling Avenue.

8/20 at 5:40 p.m. Water problem on Clarks Pond Parkway.

8/20 at 6:07 p.m. Good intention call on Clarks Pond Parkway.

8/20 at 9:21 p.m. Building fire on Lowell Street.

8/21 at 7:07 a.m. Good intention call on Hemco Road.

8/21 at 8:57 a.m. and 10:46 a.m. False fire alarm on Hemco Road.

8/21 at 1:34 p.m. Nothing found on arrival on Aviation Boulevard.

8/21 at 3:10 p.m. and 9:37 p.m. False fire alarm on Main Street.

8/21 at 5:25 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road.

8/21 at 9:03 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Harriet Street.

8/21 at 9:15 p.m. Arcing/electrical short on Lowell Street.

8/21 at 10:30 p.m. Gas odor investigation on Sylvan Road.

8/22 at 9:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Whitehall Avenue.

8/22 at 1:13 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Surf

8/22 at 8:26 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Highland Avenue.

8/22 at 10:47 p.m. False fire alarm on Western Avenue.

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 53 calls from Aug. 18-24.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: