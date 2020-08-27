TOPSHAM — The Frank J. Wood Bridge between Topsham and Brunswick will be reduced to one-way traffic Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maine Department of Transportation will inspect the bridge, which carries Route 201 traffic between Brunswick and Topsham.

The inspection work will affect traffic between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. both days. Southbound traffic moving from Topsham to Brunswick will be able to cross the bridge. Northbound traffic from Brunswick to Topsham will be detoured to the Topsham Bypass and Route 196.

The Federal Highway Administration requires the Frank J. Wood Bridge to undergo an inspection at least every two years, according to a press release.

“Because of the poor condition of the Frank J. Wood Bridge, MaineDOT engineers inspect it annually,” the release states.

Paul Merrill, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Transportation, said team inspecting the bridge is looking for advanced deterioration, loosened fasteners and misalignment of bridge components that carry stress.

In 2016, a 25-ton limit was posted on the bridge. The Maine Department of Transportation said the weight limit was prompted after the condition of the deck and superstructure was downgraded from fair to poor.

“The ongoing and fast deterioration of the structural steel, particularly in the vicinity of the floor beam ends and connection plates, requires immediate repairs,” the transportation announced at the time.

The 88-year-old Frank J. Wood Bridge is scheduled to be replaced. The Maine Department of Transportation expects to put the project out to bid in the first half of 2021.

