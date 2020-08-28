A set of federal waivers that allowed public schools in Maine to provide more than 12 million free meals to children as schools were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are ending Monday.

Advocates for ending childhood hunger in Maine say that will create new obstacles to getting hungry kids fed.

“There is a huge need and it continues to grow,” said Anna Korsen, director of advocacy and partnerships for Full Plates Potential, a non-profit coalition that works on childhood hunger issues in Maine. “These waivers going away is going to be devastating to these kids and devastating to these families.”

The waivers, issued by the U.S. Department of Agricultural near the onset of the pandemic, allowed school departments to provide breakfast and lunch to anyone under 18 asking for a meal. The waiver expire on Monday despite repeated requests to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to extend them.

Maine’s Democratic 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is among a bipartisan group of 120 federal lawmakers, who are urging Perdue to keep the waivers in place.

Many Maine school districts, including those with large populations of low-income students, such as Portland, provided curbside pick-up programs or school bus delivery systems that allowed students access to food as they participated in remote learning. The waivers also allowed summer food programs greater flexibility, and those too provided an sharp increase in the number of meals provided to Maine children, according to Korsen.

In July of 2019 the programs provided 494,430 meals. And while final numbers are not in from all the programs that served meals this July, the tally is already over 600,000, she said.

Kelli Deveaux, the communications director for the Maine Department of Education, said the department is working with school district food directors around Maine to help them navigate their operations using a variety of available USDA waivers.

Deveaux said that in May alone, the waivers to the Summer Food Service Program allowed Maine schools to provide 2.76 million meals as students participated in remote learning.

“We welcome these flexibilities in order to assist (schools) and to ensure Maine students have access to nutritious meals,” Deveaux wrote in an email message. “We recognize the complications involved with meal provision during this unprecedented time.”

Perdue has declined congressional requests to extend the waiver, saying he wasn’t authorized to create a universal food program for public schools.

“While we want to provide as much flexibility as local school districts need during this pandemic, the scope of this request is beyond what USDA currently has the authority to implement and would be closer to a universal school meals program which Congress has not authorized or funded,” Perdue wrote in a letter responding to the request. “Should Congress choose to go in this direction, USDA stands ready to provide technical assistance.”

But Pingree and her colleagues disagree and believe Perdue does have the authority to extend the waivers for the coming school year. They also say Congress has already made money available to pay for the extension.

In a new joint letter to Perdue, signed by Pingree and her colleagues and issued Friday, the lawmakers contest his decision to end the waivers.

“We urge you to immediately reverse your decision and extend all of the waivers using your authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA),” the lawmakers wrote. “At a moment when as many as 17 million children did not get enough to eat this summer, this decision is not only based in an incorrect understanding of the law, but it is also irresponsible and cruel.”

While the basic free and reduced meal programs are not going away. the waivers eliminated many eligibility requirements and rules, including those that set certain enrollment requirements and prohibit free meals from going to charter or private school students.

Many Maine students will soon return to school but not full-time. Most school districts have adopted 2-day, hybrid remote learning options, that will have students in school only two days a week. That means the parents of students who are eligible for free or reduced meals at school will need to find a way to pick up meals from school on days their students are at home. It also means they will have to reapply for eligibility for each student and if they have students in different schools could be faced with the task of retrieving meals for their children from different locations.

The programs allow students to take a meal home for the next day if they are not going to be in school, but they don’t address how meals will be distributed in any of the hybrid or remote learning options that will be in place next month.

That all adds up to more obstacles for access to food for students in Maine, where 43 percent of the about 180,000 students in public schools depend on school meals for nutrition, according to research by Full Plates Potential.

Korsen, at Full Plates, said food insecurity and hunger is projected to increase by 40 percent for kids in Maine over the next year and by as much as 60 percent in some of the more densely populated parts of southern Maine.

She said state legislative leaders were also writing to Perdue and urging him to change course on the waivers.

“This is going to be a really challenging school year in many ways and in these times of great uncertainty Secretary Perdue has the ability to help children get access to these school meals and he needs to do that,” Korsen said.

