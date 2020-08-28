Buying a home in Maine comes down to, dare we say it, location, location, location of course. Cape Elizabeth is a hot town in a hot county in a hot state, so it’s unsurprising that the home prices are hot too.

For July, Realtor.com found the median list price for a Cape Elizabeth home at $562,000 and Redfin calculated the average sale to close at $628,000. So when you see a home here listed at this price and no interior photos, you know something is up.

HIGHLIGHTS This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is being sold as is, with updates and maintenance to complete before it is move-in ready

Cape Elizabeth has one of Maine’s best public school systems, nearby Scarborough beaches, miles of city trails and the crown jewel of Fort Williams and Portland Headlight

Quickly access South Portland’s waterfront commercial district and Willard Beach, as well as downtown Portland from this neighborhood The backyard of 5 Ocean House Rd. in Cape Elizabeth.

It’s impossible to sugar coat it. The new homeowner will be doing the maintenance that has been deferred, but the strength of this community will guarantee the investment. From sanding floors to painting to cosmetic updates, the overhaul can conform to their vision, not a home flipper’s.

Two spacious bedrooms form the upstairs, while on the first floor, you will find a third bedroom and a bedroom/office along with the bathroom, living room and kitchen. The backyard is spacious, a re-workable canvas for landscaping lovers.

If a home-buying budget was already built around Cape Elizabeth price points, a complete renovation on this home could still bring it in under cost. Dream big at 5 Ocean House Rd….and get to work!

5 Ocean House Rd. is listed at $210,000. As skilled agents and thoughtful neighbors, the Ranellos know buying or selling a home is a personal experience. They can be reached today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

