SCARBOROUGH — As of Aug. 18, the Kentucky Derby will not be simulcast at Scarborough Downs this year or at any other venues in Maine.

Despite repeated requests from Scarborough Downs, Churchill Downs has declined to make the race, which takes place Sept. 5, available to the Downs, according to Downs spokesman Michael Sweeney. He said it’s his understanding that Churchill Downs has also denied requests from Maine’s OTB parlors, Hollywood Casino in Bangor and the on-line advanced-deposit-wagering site created by the Maine Legislature and the Gambling Control Board.

“We are disappointed with the decision of Churchill Downs and continue to renew our requests, hoping for a more reasoned approach that treats Maine racing fans fairly,” Sweeney said.

“We understand that Churchill Downs and Oxford Casino, which Churchill controls, were disappointed that the Gambling Control Board did not pick a Churchill affiliate to operate Maine’s new advanced deposit wagering system,” Sweeney said, adding that the Downs “supported allowing Oxford Casino to operate an advance deposit wagering system, and we have long contended that laws that discriminate against venues are mistaken, including the laws that have prevented the Downs from competing with Oxford Casino.”

“We hope Churchill Downs and the Oxford Casino will likewise consider the interests of Maine fans as we work together to make the best of these difficult and challenging times,” he said.

Scarborough Downs features live harness racing on a Tuesday and Saturday schedule with post time slated at 1:30 PM (EDT).

In addition to the live on-track experience, people may also watch and wager on Scarborough Downs races at Maine’s OTB parlors, and online at dayatthetrack.com (Maine residents must wager at hollywoodraces.com).

For more information, visit www.ScarboroughDowns.com or visit its Facebook page.

