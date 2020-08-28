I am an employee at the Bath Iron Works shipyard who has been reporting for work during the entirety of the COVID pandemic and labor union strike. I would like to extend appreciation to executive management for increasing sanitization efforts during this period and providing meals in efforts to keep workers safe and support local businesses. These efforts were both costly and required huge logistics arrangement by many diligent staff.
I have been wearing and will continue to wear a mask and disinfect my work area, as well as conference room surfaces and equipment. During the strike, my colleagues and I have also pitched in to clean bathrooms, sweep floors and take out the trash. At last, the strike is over.
However, the pandemic is not over. As touted, BIW employs people from every county in Maine. The current agreement with returning union workers is that they have until Oct. 5 to fully phase in the wearing of face coverings. This means we now face six weeks of potential increased COVID spread, compromising a relatively safe working environment.
In my opinion, this represents a lack of decency and respect between people who work side by side and flies in the face of the challenges and hurdles we’ve recently overcome.
Carrie Callahan
Bath
