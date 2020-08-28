Republican Sen. Susan Collins has not changed. She continues to work diligently for our state. Any budget votes were bipartisan votes to avoid a government shutdown.
Yes. She voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. She also voted for Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominees. She voted against the impeachment of both Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. She doesn’t publicly involve herself in Trump’s ignorant tweets and speech, thereby not adding to the division in our country.
Until we have term limits, seniority matters. She plays a lead role on committees that are important to our state. Sen. Collins has built strong bipartisan relationships. We need more centrists in Congress, not fewer.
Please do not be a single-issue voter. Sen. Collins hasn’t changed, but the political rhetoric has. She deserves your support.
Ramona Hilborn
Yarmouth
