The cost of pharmaceuticals is a true crisis for many in Maine. Sen. Eloise Vitelli, running for reelection to the Maine State Senate, stands at the forefront to do something about it.

I recently spoke with a neighbor who, because of taking an expensive pill to keep her diabetes under control, was now in the Medicare coverage gap. She has to pay for all her medication out of pocket with no help from the insurance company. Not having the income, she was forced to change to a less expensive but more risky diabetes medication only to cross her fingers that she will stay safe.

Sensitive to the needs of her constituents, Eloise Vitelli worked hard on this issue of pharmaceutical costs. She held several community conferences to let her constituents know what the issues were and what legislation was being proposed. She worked on the four bills to reign in pharmaceutical costs and sponsored the Prescription Drug Transparency Law. The latter passed and will now allow policy makers to better understand how the industry makes its pricing decisions enabling them to tackle the issue in the most effective way.

It is reassuring to my neighbor that legislators like Eloise understand her problem and are working hard to find a remedy.

Eloise Vitelli cares deeply about the people of Maine. I hope you’ll join me in voting to re-elect her to continue her good work.

Norma Dreyfus,

Arrowsic

Our daughter drove home today from running errands in Brunswick. She was in tears. She had stopped at a traffic light behind a pickup truck. The truck bumper stated “F— Janet Mills.” It was all spelled out. Very nice example for our young people on how to express differences of opinion. On Maquoit Road a house has a huge Confederate Flag flying from its roof. This is the community we live in.

Democrats, your lawn signs for “Black Lives Matter,” Sara Gideon, and Biden-Harris are not enough. Support the Maine Democratic Party with a donation to help them provide gas money for all the volunteers who are driving around our State making sure everyone gets out to vote, and that polling places have enough trained volunteers to help Election Day run as smoothly as possible given the reality of COVID-19. $25 fills a tank and keeps a volunteer driving all day. You do not want to wake up on Nov. 4 and wonder; “What happened?” The Republicans have their 46% no matter what their elected officials do or say. It is that 4% that is in play and will decide this election nationally and locally. If you think you are doing enough, you are not. Do more. In essence, America hangs in the balance, in your hands and mine.

Michael Perry,

Freeport

