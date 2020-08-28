Scarborough Community Services and Southern Maine Agency are working together to continue offering a Meals to Go Program. Those 60 years old or older, can get three pre-cooked freezer meals to enjoy when you need them for a suggested donation of only $10. Those under 60 can purchase the three mealsfor $15.

Drive-thru pick up for meals will be in the Memorial Park parking lot at 5 Durant Drive, Scarborough, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sept.15 and Sept. 29. Registration is required. Register for one or both days by calling 207-730-4173. Leave a message, and someone will call back. Those not registered with SMAA will need to fill out a form over the phone.

Help spread the word about this program

The deadline to sign up for Sept. 15 meals is Sept. 7, by 4 p.m. and the deadline to sign up for Sept. 29 meals is Sept.21, by 4 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: