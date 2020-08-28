Gloria Elizabeth La Monica 1930 – 2020 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gloria Elizabeth La Monica, 89, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 21, 2020. Gloria was the first of 14 children born to Harvey Butler Coombs and Margaret Cahill Coombs on Dec. 15, 1930 in Brunswick. Devoted wife of the late Joseph A. La Monica. Beloved mother of Joseph La Monica and his wife Diane, Angela La Monica, Maureen Rotella and her husband William, all of Fort Lauderdale. Adored Nana of Christine and Joseph (Nicole) La Monica, Kelley (Mitchell) Rotella-Stoun, Christopher Rotella, and Michael Rotella; and proud great-grandmother of Peyton Stoun. She is predeceased by her sisters, Jackie Skelton, Joyce Pulsifer, Georgia White, Judy Iler and brothers, Keith, Richard, Dana and Winfield Coombs. She is survived by her sisters, Helen Vigliotta, Betty Nelson, Shirley Larrabee, Mona (Louie) Lacasse, and her brother, Robert (Josephine) Coombs; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Gloria moved from Maine to Massachusetts and settled in Chelsea. She then relocated to Fort Lauderdale where she lived until her death. She worked as a waitress at the Governor’s Club Hotel, Gibby’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant and later alongside her daughters at Paper Mpressions. Gloria devoted her life to her family and loved spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. She always said that they kept her young. She was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed watching every game her favorite team, The Florida Marlins, played. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cribbage, cooking and generously sharing her contagious smile with everyone she met. There will be a private family service. You are invited to watch a live streaming of the service, by visiting Baird Case Jordan Fannin funeral home website at http://www.baird-casefh.com, and clicking the link on Gloria’s tribute wall. A Celebration of Life will take place a later date. Those wishing to honor her memory may consider a donation to H.O.M.E.S., INC. http://www.Homesfl.org (954) 563-5454 690 NE 13th Street Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

