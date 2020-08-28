Richard George Shaunesey 1992 – 2020 BATH – Richard George Shaunesey, 28, of Bath passed on August 14, 2020 in Winthrop. He was born in Bath on Jan. 3, 1992 Ronald L. Shaunesey and Deborah L. Shaunesey. Richard enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and riding is “Side-by-Side.” He liked playing videogames, card games, watching movies, and using his computer. He loved the Patriots and Red Sox, spending time with his friends and family, especially working with the youth at More To Life Campground in Winthrop. Richard had several jobs including Domino’s Pizza, Oxford Networks, he had a paper route when he was younger and always had side jobs like snow plowing and building things for people. He was a member of Yankee Lanes Adult Bowling League and of the Children’s Program at More To Life Campground. Richard is survived by his father, Ronald L. Shaunesey; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Deborah L. Shaunesey in 2019; his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Coombs in 2017; and by his aunt, Emma “Kitty” Beane in 2010. Services for Richard will be celebrated on Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. at the More To Life Campground in Winthrop. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net Memorial donations may be made in Richard’s memory to More To Life Campground, Children’s Program 48 Lady Slipper Lane Winthrop, ME 04364

