SCARBOROUGH —Bill Donovan was recently elected President of the Scarborough Public Library Corporation’s Board of Trustees.

The Scarborough Public Library community and board also welcomed Judy Johnson as a new trustee, and thanked Ginny Ketch, who recently stepped down from the board, for her many years of service.

The Scarborough Public Library was founded in 1899 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation funded in large part by the Town of Scarborough.

The board includes Bill Donovan, president; Peter L. Hatem, vice president; William J. Onorato Jr., treasurer; Audra Sinclair, secretary; board members Anne Janak, Jim Kupel, Lenore Rapkin, Emily Ward, Susan Powell and Judy Johnson; and Peter F. Hayes; Town Council representative.

