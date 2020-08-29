PORTLAND — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is asking residents to be cautious about bats, which can carry rabies and are at their most active during this part of the year.
Bats are most active from August to early September. Maine CDC said the flying mammals are important to ecosystems, but can also spread rabies to humans, pets and livestock. Maine last reported a case of rabies in a human in 1938, but nine bats tested positive for the virus last year.
Bats can transmit rabies via bites and scratches. Maine CDC has asked residents to take precautions in trapping bats, avoid handling them with bare hands and only release them outdoors if certain no people or pets have been exposed.
It has also asked residents to contact their health care providers about potential exposures.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Greenville couple dead in apparent murder-suicide
-
Local & State
Be cautious around late-summer bats, Maine CDC warns
-
Times Record
Brunswick restaurant evacuated Friday due to downed power line
-
Editorials
Another View: Another loss for DeVos, another win for students
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Pitts’ anti-police tirades have become tiresome
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.