SCARBOROUGH — Goodwin Motors is helping the American Red Cross to make sure that blood is available whenever and wherever it is needed across Maine. They have committed their dealership locations in Scarborough, as well as Brunswick and Oxford, Maine, to host blood drives over the extended Labor Day weekend.

“The Labor Day holiday is always a difficult time for the Red Cross to keep blood on the shelves, and now they’re dealing with the added challenge of a pandemic as well,” said Chris Goodwin, owner of Goodwin Motors. “When Mainers know there is a need, they show up and this is a time when we need to take care of one another. Goodwin Motors is proud to sponsor blood drives at all our Maine and New Hampshire locations and we invite everyone to roll up a sleeve with us over this Labor Day weekend.”

“I want to extend my thanks to Goodwin Motors for their support at this particularly challenging time,” said Stephanie Couturier, acting CEO of the American Red Cross Northern New England Region. “The Red Cross depends on volunteers to fulfill our lifesaving mission; volunteer sponsors, like Goodwin Motors, and our generous donors who make time to share their good health with lifesaving blood donations for patients in need.”

Make your appointment today to roll up a sleeve to help patients in need on Saturday, Sept. 5, Goodwin Motor Group – Jaguar Land Rover, 371 U.S.-1, Scarborough, Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To ensure safe social distancing appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Use Sponsor Code: Goodwin

There is no known end date to this pandemic and the Red Cross is reminding current donors and potential donors that their help is needed to keep the blood supply strong. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. Each day, the Red Cross needs to collect nearly 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at hospitals across the country.

The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donations will be tested using samples obtained at the time of donation. Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within 7 to 10 days through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by going to the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.

To donate blood, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight

requirements.

Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: