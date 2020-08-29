NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Western & Southern Open final Saturday because of a left hamstring injury, giving the title to Victoria Azarenka in a walkover.

“I just hope I’m giving myself, you know, the opportunity and the chance to have enough time” to recover ahead of the U.S. Open, Osaka said. The Grand Slam tournament, which she won in 2018, starts Monday.

Osaka’s decision to skip the final was announced about 90 minutes before the championship match was supposed to begin in Louis Armstrong Stadium – at the site of the U.S. Open.

The Western & Southern Open normally is held in Ohio but was moved to New York this year because of the coronavirus pandemic as part of a two-tournament “controlled environment.”

Osaka said she initially felt a problem with her leg in her first match of the tournament and pulled the hamstring in the second-set tiebreaker of her 6-2, 7-6 (5) semifinal win over Elise Mertens.

The 59th-ranked Azarenka got her first title since 2016 and the 21st of her career. She is a two-time Australian Open champion, a two-time U.S. Open runner-up and has been ranked as high as No. 1.

“It’s unfortunate, because I was actually really looking forward to compete against Naomi. It would have been an amazing opportunity to face her level,” said Azarenka, who also won the Western & Southern Open in 2013.

In the men’s final, Novak Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal’s record by winning his 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament, overcoming a sluggish start to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 and remain unbeaten this season.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 23-0 in 2020 and 11-0 head-to-head against Raonic.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family, Coach Brian Flores said.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Howard added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm (13-3) earned an 88-74 win over the short-handed Chicago Sky (10-6) in Bradenton, Florida, to stay atop the WNBA standings.

• A’ja Wilson had 20 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, Dearica Hamby added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces (12-3) clinched a playoff spot with an 80-63 win over the New York Liberty (2-13).

SOCCER

SPAIN: Barcelona is unwavering in its intention to keep Lionel Messi and will not facilitate his departure.

Spanish media reports said Messi has contacted the club to try to resolve the situation, but Barcelona confirmed to The Associated Press that it will not negotiate to allow the Argentina great to depart before his contract ends next year.

Messi is not expected to report to the club on Sunday for scheduled coronavirus testing that is required for the entire squad before training can resume next week, according to Catalan radio RAC1.

Earlier this week, Messi said he wanted to invoke a contract clause that allowed him to leave at the end of last season, but the club said the clause had already expired.

