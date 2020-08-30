BRUNSWICK — Four days before the official start of the semester, Bowdoin College reported its first case of coronavirus after an out-of-state student received a positive test result while driving to campus on Saturday, college officials said.

The student notified the school before arriving and went directly to the college’s isolation facility without visiting any other parts of campus or the town, according to a letter from Mike Ranen, associate dean of student affairs, director of Residential and Student Life, and Bowdoin’s COVID-19 resource coordinator.

The student participated in the college’s pre-travel COVID-19 testing program the week of Aug. 17 and received a negative test result, Ramen said. Before leaving, the student took a second test, which then came back positive.

The student, a freshman, will remain in isolation with a private bathroom until cleared by health services.

Ranen commended the student for reporting the result before arriving on campus and “being a great example for the rest of us in modeling the best practiced for protecting the health and safety of the Bowdoin and Brunswick communities.”

Bowdoin College welcomed back around 700 students, or 40% of the student body, for the start of the new school year on Saturday, including first-year students, some transfer students, residential life student workers, seniors working on honors projects that require campus resources and students “for whom working at home presents great challenges,” Doug Cook, a college spokesman said. All other students are learning remotely for the fall semester and, with the exception of freshmen writing seminars, classes will be conducted online.

All students were required to be tested immediately upon their arrival before being allowed into the dorms and will be tested three times per week during the first two weeks on campus. They are required to self-quarantine in their rooms (with the exception of meal pick-up, personal exercise on the main campus, and orientation programming) until they are cleared by two negative test results.

Following the first two weeks, all students will be tested twice per week until they leave campus the week before Thanksgiving. Students will finish the semester remotely.

Bowdoin College is partnering with the Broad Institute in Massachusetts for a testing plan specifically designed for higher education. Matt Orlando, senior vice president for finance and administration, said in an earlier interview that the college ordered more than 35,000 tests for the 11-week period.

Students will conduct the self-administered lower nasal swabs under supervision from a trained staff member or health care professional in the college’s testing facility at the Morrell Gymnasium. Tests are sent back to the lab for testing and results are received in about 24 hours, and data is posted on Bowdoin’s COVID-dashboard the following morning.

So far, Bowdoin is reporting 235 total tests and one positive result from outside the school’s testing facility. Results from Saturday’s tests will not be posted until Monday.

Students living off-campus and staff not expected to regularly interact with students will be tested once weekly through a partnership with Mid Coast Hospital and NorDx Laboratories.

Testing and tracing for the fall is expected to cost nearly $3 million, Orlando said.

This story will be updated.

