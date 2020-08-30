A Massachusetts man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike just before midnight Saturday, Maine State Police said Sunday.
Eric Fishman, 62, of Danvers, Massachusetts, was alone in his vehicle when it left the southbound lanes of the highway and struck the supports attached to a turnpike sign. State police said the crash took place at mile marker 18, which is located between the towns of Wells and York.
Speed and weather conditions are considered to have been factors in the crash, state police said.
