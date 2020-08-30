RAYMOND – Carina Jo “Cari” Clay-Murray passed away unexpectedly, peacefully at her home in Raymond on Wednesday August 26, 2020. She was born August 22, 1969 to James Clay, now of Standish, and Patricia Clay of Gorham.

Carina was a graduate of Gorham High School and went on to graduate from the University of Maine at Orono. Her passions were creative writing, cooking, and her family. She was a loyal and dependable friend with a well-developed sense of humor. She will always be remembered.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sons, Robert Murray IV, and Calum Murray of Raymond; her siblings, Kimberly Ayers of Connecticut, Charles Clay of Illinois, and George Clay of Gorham; and her loving Persian cat, Bear.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Carina’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098

or a charity of your choice.

Guest Book