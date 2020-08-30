SANFORD – Beloved and loving. At 105 years we had half-believed that she would live forever. We are heavy-hearted to be without her loving and positive energy.

Rolande Marie Pepin Allard was born on a farm in St. Norbert, Québec on July 25, 1915. At the age of 7, she moved with her family to Sanford, where she remained until the age of 95, when she moved to Merrimack, N.H. to live with her daughter Lorette. She passed away at her daughters residence on August, 24, 2020.

In Sanford, she enjoyed a childhood surrounded by a large family, left school in the Great Depression to work in a shoe factory, met and married Alpheri “Fred” Allard, and raised their twin daughters Lorette and Lorraine. Holidays were often spent at Wells and Ogunquit beaches and in Canada visiting family. She lived on a street full of her relatives for most of her life, and when needed, she and Fred shared their home with extended family. She lost Fred in 1981. A few days before her death, she saw a photo of them at their 40th wedding anniversary which made her laugh with joy.

Rolande was always quick to smile and laugh. Fluent both in her native French and English, Rolande spoke a typically French Canadian/New England rapid mix of both with family and friends. She and her twin were the youngest of 15 children ? not counting the five from her father’s first marriage.

A devout Catholic, she found great solace in prayer during the ups and downs of the decades. Rolande was sorry to be the last of her generation but was invigorated by her time with younger family members.

She is survived by her daughter, Lorette; her niece Nancy; her five granddaughters; nine great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. She was our warm, caring matriarch and we miss her dearly.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish-Holy Family Church in Sanford, followed by burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Thomas School in Sanford.

