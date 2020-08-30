AUTO RACING

Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish Sunday at the Belgian Grand Prix to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher’s Formula One record.

The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton’s fifth win in seven races also extended his championship lead over Verstappen to 47 points.

TRUCKS: Sheldon Creed beat Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, to earn his third win of the season and a $100,000 bonus.

Brett Moffitt finished second and was followed by Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Stewart Friesen.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard rallied from a five-shot deficit with a 7-under 65 and won the U.K. Championship in Birmingham, England, on the second playoff hole against Justin Walters of South Africa.

Hojgaard, 19, won for the second time this season, following his victory in the Mauritius Open late last year that made him the first European Tour winner born after 2000.

Walters closed with a 70 to match Hojgaard at 14-under 274.

SOCCER

SPAIN: In another sign that Lionel Messi’s time with Barcelona is coming to an end, he did not report for required coronavirus testing scheduled for the whole squad on Sunday.

Barcelona said Messi was the only player who did not undergo the tests at the club’s training center. The team is set to resume training Monday for the upcoming season.

Messi last week expressed his desire to leave the club, but Barcelona wants him to play out the contract that ends in June.

MLS: Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen will sell his soccer teams in the wake of reports that he made racist comments, Major League Soccer said.

Hansen’s Utah Soccer Holdings includes his MLS club, the Utah Royals of the National Women’s Soccer League and the United Soccer League’s Real Monarchs.

Both MLS and the NWSL had said they were investigating Hansen after a report Friday in The Athletic quoted former employees and others who said Hansen had made racist statements and used a racial slur. The Salt Lake Tribune also reported on comments made by Hansen, who took a leave of absence amid the investigations.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »