Arrests

8/27 at 1:22 p.m. Kelly Doyle, 56, of Pleasant Avenue, Sangerville, was arrested by Officer Cory Iles on Tenney Way on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/29 at 12:13 a.m. David Gosselin, 19, of Deer Run Road, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Joshua Bernier on Sills Drive on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating under the influence.

8/29 at 12:29 a.m. Michael Smith, 28, of Heath Lane, Bath, was arrested by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on U.S. Route 1 on charges of operating under the influence and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Summonses

8/30 at 9:16 p.m. Ray Reed, 24, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer James Fisher on Gurnet Road on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/31 at 1:59 a.m. Bryan McCauley, 35, of Antietam Street, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Wildwood Drive on a charge of criminal trespass.

Fire calls

8/25 at 11:14 a.m. Alarm on South Campus Drive.

8/26 at 11:10 a.m. Alarm on Union Street.

8/26 at 12:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/27 at 12:11 a.m. Outdoor fire on Baribeau Drive.

8/28 at 10:48 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

8/28 at 3:57 p.m. Alarm on Willow Grove Road.

8/29 at 8:43 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

8/29 at 6:45 p.m. Alarm on Baribeau Drive.

8/29 at 9:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/30 at 8:06 a.m. Alarm on Harpswell Road.

8/30 at 1:32 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

8/30 at 2:55 p.m. Alarm on McKeen Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 45 calls from Aug. 25-31.

