Arrests

8/22 at 7:23 p.m. Rachel Williams, 43, of Rosa Way, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Rosa Way on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

8/19 at 10:55 a.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Cumberland, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Val Halla Road on a charge of criminal mischief.

8/19 at 11:11 a.m. Schuyler Wetmore, 19, of Clipper Street, was issued a summons by Officer Benjamin Burnes on Val Halla Road on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

8/22 at 8:09 a.m. Natural vegetation fire on Upper Methodist Road.

8/25 at 5:43 p.m. Removal of people from stalled elevator on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to seven calls from Aug. 19-26.

