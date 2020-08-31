PORTLAND — United Way of Greater Portland is teaming up with Wayside Food Programs to hold a contactless drive-thru food drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Wayside Food Programs, 135 Walton St.
The food collected will benefit food pantries throughout Cumberland County.
Wayside Food Programs operates five mobile food pantries and offers 13 community meals a week in Portland, South Portland and Westbrook and a snack program for children.
For more information about Wayside Food Programs call 775-4939 or visit www.waysidemaine.org/.
