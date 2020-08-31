Arrests

Leigh A. Merriman, 46, of Westbrook, on July 6 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest/detention, and assault (bodily injury), in Gorham.

Ernesto R. Salamone, 30, of Acorn Street, on July 11 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violating condition of release, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Acorn Street.

Richard P. Labranche, 54, of Narragansett Street, on July 12 on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, on State Street.

