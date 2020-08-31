The website Open Secrets provides a telling review of who is pulling the strings of power that suspend Sen. Susan Collins. Two of the top five donors over the past five years are major hedge funds with strong, politically active leaders.

Did you wonder why Susan Collins threw her support behind the Republican-sponsored tax bill of 2017? The bill kept in place the carried interest provision, which allows billionaire hedge fund managers to report their income as capital gains rather than ordinary income, thus allowing them to pay income taxes at half the rate they would pay if they reported their income from a W-2 form. Steve Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group, Susan’s No. 2 donor, once compared an attempt to eliminate the carried interest provision to Hitler invading Poland.

Her No. 5 donor is Elliott Management. Their billionaire CEO is Paul Singer, a hedge fund manager sometimes referred to as a “vulture capitalist.” He has provided seven-figure support to the Koch Brothers and has strongly opposed raising the tax rate on the top 1 percent of earners.

Did your taxes go down with the 2017 tax bill? Probably not, because billionaires were pulling strings to ensure that they got the full benefit of the bill, and Susan Collins was right there helping them – bought and paid for.

Mark Scheffer

Yarmouth

