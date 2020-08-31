When Particles Collide
7 p.m. Friday. Cadenza, 5 Depot Road, Freeport, $12. brownpapertickets.com
When Particles Collide is the rock duo of Sasha Alcott (guitar and vocals) and Chris Viner (drums and vocals). For their show in Freeport, they’re going “unplugged,” with Alcott trading in her usual electric guitar for an acoustic one and Viner on hand drums. They’ll be playing another acoustic show on Sept. 6 in Monson at The Lakeshore House, and then a full electric show on Sept. 12 in Searsmont at Threshers Brewing Co.
Oshima Brothers, Jamie (left) and Sean. Photo by Jamie Oshima
Oshima Brothers
1 p.m. Sunday. Bridgton Twin Drive-In, 383 Portland Road, Bridgton, $50 per vehicle (maximum 5 people). denmarkarts.org
The Denmark Arts Center has gotten into the drive-in concert game by presenting shows at the Bridgton Twin Drive-In. Spend your Sunday afternoon with the Belfast-based indie-folk sibling act Oshima Brothers. Sean and Jamie Oshima have been singing and playing together since childhood and are also well-versed songwriters. You can expect to hear several original tunes from an act that’s been making quite a name for themselves over the past few years.
Jenny Lou Drew & Scott Morgan
5:30 p.m. Sunday. Harbor Room Restaurant, 2477 Bristol Road, New Harbor, free, donations appreciated. On Facebook.
Singer-songwriter Jenny Lou Drew will be accompanied by guitarist Scott Morgan for a series of performances on the deck at Harbor Room Restaurant in New Harbor. Drew will be playing songs from last year’s “Rock Biter” album, along with ones from her previous releases as well as a selection of covers. You can also catch the duo at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26. Their music pairs well with lobster and cold beer, which you’ll find plenty of at the Harbor Room.
