A search is underway for a missing kayaker whose overturned boat was found Sunday afternoon between Kittery and Portsmouth.

The Maine Marine Patrol is searching for 53-year-old Dan Vardell Jr. of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. His capsized kayak was discovered at 2:40 p.m. near Wood Island at the mouth of the Piscataqua River by a recreational boater.

Vardell was last seen preparing to launch his kayak at Esther’s Marina in Portsmouth.

After the recreational boater reported the capsized kayak, the U.S. Coast Guard launched a search near the island with the Kittery harbormaster and Portsmouth Police Department. The Maine Marine Patrol is now leading search efforts on the water and from the air.

Monday’s search is being done with assistance from the Kittery Police Department, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and New Hampshire Marine Patrol. The search will continue until dark and resume Tuesday if necessary, according to the marine patrol.

Wood Island at the mouth of the Piscataqua River as seen by Maine Marine Patrol Pilot Steve Ingram, who is participating in a search of of the area near the island for Portsmouth, New Hampshire resident Dan Vardell, Jr. Maine Marine Patrol

