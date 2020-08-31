LISBON — Maurice Bonneau’s Sausage Kitchen was nearly a page in Lisbon’s history when owner Andre Bonneau retired earlier this summer.

In July, Bonneau’s sold all his product and closed the store. Bonneau’s father, Maurice Bonneau, first started the sausage-making business on Ridge Road 25. The Main Street store opened in 2008.

The Sausage Kitchen offers more than 50 varieties of sausage and pork pie sold in the store and online. Some products are also carried by Hannaford Supermarkets.

Kerry Conroy-Morongell of Lisbon said she and her husband, George, have been looking for a business to run for five years.

The couple are adding barbecue, pulled pork, brisket and specialty barbecue sauces to the menu and will have hot dogs and specialty burgers.

By April 2021, when they plan to have a grand opening, there will be a pickup and takeout window for patrons and a fenced-in, cafe-style outdoor dining area outside the store, Conroy-Morongell said.

The sale was official Aug. 7. Conroy-Morongell and Bonneau declined to say how much the business sold for. As part of the deal, Bonneau is showing the new owners his system and has turned over his recipes.

George Morongell is a mechanical engineer who oversees the construction of power plants. The job has taken him all over the world for 15 years but he promised his 15-year-old daughter he’d be home for her last high school years. He’s now in Africa working but will be home soon learning the art of sausage-making.

“This is his dream,” Conroy-Morengell said.

An established Lisbon business owner, Conroy-Morengell has owned a hair salon, Hairs Too You on Main Street, for many years. In the last five years she’s acquired three other Main Street buildings, revamped them and filled them with businesses.

“I don’t fail well at things,” Conroy-Morongell said. “I don’t fail at all.”

Her brother, Toby Conroy, her daughters Kylee Morongell and Katelyn Frizzell and other family members will be involved in the business as well.

Conroy-Morongell said the Sausage Kitchen is still open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It should be fully stocked again in the next two weeks.

