Today, Aug. 31, is the last day of meteorological summer. Technically, there are a few weeks left until the first day of astronomical fall, which is Sept. 22 this year, the autumnal equinox. But the mornings are getting cooler, daylight fades earlier and the stray bright yellow or red leaf starts showing up on lawns and sidewalks. Portland Press Herald photographers savor the the season in these photographs, made more beautiful by the knowledge that it’s ending.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles