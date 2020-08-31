8/24 at 3:29 a.m. Matthew Boyd, 36, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, on Park Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

8/24 at 8:33 a.m. Jonathan R. Marcoullier, 31 of Brunswick, on Woodford Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/24 at 9:27 a.m. Stephen Caputo, 24, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of aggravated assault and violation of conditional release.

8/24 at 8:26 p.m. Fawn Ramlal, 32, of Durham, on Forest Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/25 at midnight. William Stanton, 31, of Portland, on Market Street on a charge of assault.

8/25 at 12:47 a.m. Jose Rodriguez, 51, of Portland, on Oxford Street on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and two counts of violation of conditional release.

8/25 at 1:53 a.m. Kenneth C. Reed, 24, of Brunswick, on Riverside Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/25 at 3:23 a.m. Brett Staples, 30, of Portland, on Commercial Street on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer

8/25 at 9:04 a.m. Mark Spagnuolo, 62, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/25 at 12:45 p.m. Richard Alfredo Lugo, 36, address unlisted, on Portland Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/25 at 2:34 p.m. Ryan Christopher Dion, 30, of Portland, on Concord Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

8/25 at 4:17 p.m. Erick Stone, 38, of Durham, on Interstate 295 on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/25 at 7:11 p.m. Brett Staples, 30, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer

8/25 at 8:20 p.m. Christina Sorenson, 18, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of assault.

8/26 at 3:12 a.m. Troy Welch, 31, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and two counts of violation of conditional release.

8/26 at 12:15 p.m. Dante G. Cooper, 20, of Portland, on Grant Street on a charge of assault and criminal restraint.

8/27 at midnight. Alfred Lambert, 51, of Portland, on Preble Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/27 at 2:30 p.m. Kelly J. McAliden, 49, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

8/27 at 2:48 p.m. Travis Johnson, 41, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on two outstanding warrants.

8/27 at 6:49 p.m. Jamie Loi Vandegraaf, 29, of Portland, on Riverside Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of conditional release and a warrant for violation of probation.

8/27 at 8:36 p.m. Tyler Ray Herston, 32, address unlisted, on Portland Street on a charge of assault.

8/28 at 2:05 p.m. Donald Bourget, 47, of Lewiston, on Free Street on a charge of public drinking.

8/28 at 4:46 p.m. Warren J. Small, 18, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and two counts of violation of conditional release.

8/28 at 5:37 p.m. Taylor McCafferty, 29, of Old Orchard Beach on Oxford Street on charges of assault and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

8/28 at 7:45 p.m. Donnail Brown, 19, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating without a license.

8/28 at 10:43 p.m. Bailey McAtee, 22, of New Gloucester, on Franklin Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/29 at 3:46 a.m. Cassino Todd, 42, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, violation of conditional release and an outstanding warrant.

8/29 at 6:37 a.m. Gabrielle Eckardt, 27, of Portland, on Granite Street on charges of assault and criminal threatening.

8/29 at 3:55 p.m. Jeffrey Woodman, 51, of Portland, on Marlborough Road on a charge of violation of conditional release.

8/29 at 4:47 p.m. Joshua O. Green, 36, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of illegal attachment of plates.

8/29 at 6:47 p.m. Tariq Agyemann, 37, of Portland, on Alder Street on charges of assault and obstructing report of a crime or injury.

8/29 at 10:51 p.m. Maxime Poulin, 49, of Portland, on Woodford Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/30 at 3:18 a.m. Tyrie Williams, 41, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of criminal threatening, criminal trespass and two counts of violation of conditional release.

8/30 at 1:01 p.m. Susan Stamour, 61, of Portland, on Marginal Way on an outstanding warrant.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: