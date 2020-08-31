PORTLAND — Two longtime elected officials in the city – Jill Duson and Marnie Morrione – are giving up their seats on the City Council and school board, respectively, this November.

Duson, a 20-year council veteran, and Morrione, a Portland Board of Education member since 2008, are two of the six council or school board incumbents not seeking reelection.

Four candidates are eyeing Duson’s at-large seat: District 4 City Councilor Justin Costa, of Pleasant Avenue; April Fournier and Ronald Gain, both of Washington Avenue; and Laura Kelley, of McKinley Court.

Jeffrey Irish, of Curtis Road, and Anthony Emerson, of Milton Street, are vying to for Morrione’s District 5 seat on the Portland Board of Education.

Looking to replace Costa as the councilor from District 4 are Rosemary Mahoney, of Illsley Street, and Andrew Zano, of George Street.

Four candidates are running to replace District 5 City Councilor Kim Cook, who is not seeking a second term. They are Ken Capron, of Forest Avenue; John Coyne, of Saugus Street; Mark Dion, of Alison Avenue; and Kathryn Sykes, of Alba Street.

Aside from the new District 5 representative, the school board will have two other new members come November.

Thos running for the at-large seat of Mark Balfantz, who is not seeking another term, are Nyalat Biliew, of Oxford Street; Stacey Hang, of Summit Street; and Yusef Yusef, of Marginal Way.

Aura Russell-Bedder, of Arcadia Street, and Christopher Vail, of Washington Avenue, are in a two-way race to replace Timothy Atkinson as the District 4 representative.

Both Balfantz and Atkinson joined the board in 2017.

Peter Eckel, incumbent Sarah Rafferty and Frederick Somers are running for three two-year seats on the Peaks Island Council and William (Randy) Schaeffer is running for a three-year seat on the council.

Charles Shattuck-Heidorn, of Mabel Street, is challenging incumbent Kenneth Levinsky, of Hamblet Avenue, for a five-year term as a Portland Water District trustee.

