Arrests
No arrests were reported from Aug. 24-30.
Summonses
8/24 at 10:42 p.m. Dylan M. Cooper, 23, of Woodman Hill Road, Minot, was issued a summons by Officer Gabrielle Mathieu on the Topsham Fair Mall Road on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.
8/30 at 8:53 a.m. William T. Arrington, 25, of Gorham Road, Scarborough, was issued a summons by Officer Jose Gomez on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
8/30 at 8:49 p.m. Dakota J. Rumery, 22, of Brookwood Court, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of criminal speed.
Fire calls
8/24 at 8:31 a.m. Assist Bath.
8/24 at 3:27 p.m. Assist Brunswick.
8/24 at 6:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Honey Locust Drive.
8/25 at 11:04 p.m. Utility problem on Williams Drive.
8/27 at 1:32 p.m. Smoke investigation on Warbler Drive.
8/27 at 1:59 p.m. Smoke investigation on Interstate 295.
8/29 at 6:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Perham Lane.
8/30 at 3:13 p.m. Traffic hazard on Wilson Street.
8/30 at 3:33 p.m. Utility problem on Lewiston Road.
8/30 at 5:42 p.m. Assist Bowdoinham.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from Aug. 24-30.
