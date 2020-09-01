Arrests

8/24 at 11:30 p.m. Nathaniel Rend, 32, of Whiskeag Road, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Michael Jones at an undisclosed location.

8/24 at 3:30 p.m. Owen Zwaan, 21, of Heron Cove, Phippsburg, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Michael Jones on Water Street.

8/27 at 12:31 p.m. Tristan Chandler, 21, of Main Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Cpl. Marc Brunelle in Phippsburg on charges of gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

8/27 at 2:40 p.m. Frederick Archer, 20, of Oak Street, was arrested by Officer Devin Hook on Commercial Street on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

8/29 at 8:40 p.m. Lee Patterson, 28, of Winter Street Court, was arrested by Officer Arthur Tringali at Middle and Granite streets on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

8/28 at 9:49 p.m. Colby Wadleigh, 23, of Office Drive, was arrested by Officer Kevin Santora on King Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Aug. 24-30.

Fire calls

8/24 at 8:25 a.m. Structure fire on Pearl Street.

8/24 at 12:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Oak Grove Avenue.

8/24 at 4:32 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Whiskeag Road.

8/24 at 5:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Oak Grove Avenue.

8/25 at 11:43 a.m. Smoke alarm on Lilac Street.

8/25 at 11:09 p.m. Electrical issue on High Street.

8/26 at 12:54 p.m. Mulch fire on Leeman Highway.

8/28 at 10:01 a.m. Rescue assist on Hinkley Street.

8/28 at 11:50 a.m. Elevator alarm on Centre Street.

8/28 at 5:03 p.m. Woods fire on Sandpiper Lane.

8/30 at 3:34 p.m. Power line down on Oak Street.

8/30 at 5:28 p.m. Odor investigation on Maple Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from Aug. 24-30.

