The Maine Technology Institute has approved 10 awards from the Maine Technology Asset Fund 2.5 program. The program is financed by a bond approved by voters in June 2017 that the institute manages on behalf of the state.

With these awards, the institute augmented the bond funds with $202,099 of its core funding.

“Given the extraordinary challenges facing Maine businesses and organizations during the pandemic, we are very excited and encouraged to announce these noteworthy awards,” said Brian Whitney, institute president, in a statement. “The projects align well with the state’s newly adopted 10-year strategic economic development plan and have meaningful economic impacts, especially in rural Maine.”

